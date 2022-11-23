Spring Hill Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Dec. 7 Staff Reports Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Spring Hill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Spring Hill will host their 2022 Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 7.The free event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Harvey Park, located at 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill land Chicago restaurant chainsFootball Roundup: Page ends Nolensville's unbeaten season in thriller, LA, NCS reach title gamesSpring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and runBrentwood special election set for Jan. 12, two candidates currently running for seatBrentwood rolling out LED upgrades to streetlampsBrentwood Academy falls one yard short on final play of state semifinalsRavenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the YearCPA earns fifth-straight DII-AA title game berthWilliamson County schools preview '22-23 season at basketball media dayFPD seeking public's help finding missing man Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
