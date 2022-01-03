Following a halt of the Spring Hill Public Library's in-person events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such events have returned at the library, with January's schedule announced last week
From yoga classes to watercolor paintings, here are all the events Spring Hill residents can look forward to attending at the Spring Hill Library this month.
The library will be closed, however, on Jan. 17.
ALL AGES
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29.
Come browse our wide selection of great books, cookbooks, movies and more at this quarterly Friends of the Library Book Sale. Paperbacks - $1, hardbacks - $2, new releases - $5, children’s books - $.50, DVDs & books on CDs - $2, VHS and all other misc. items - $.25.
CHILDREN
Ballet Class: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6.
Littles are invited to dance with Ballerina Ashley Self at this free dance class. Ashley teaches ballet locally and is excited to share the joy of moving gracefully to music. Tutus welcome. Geared for ages 3-6 but all ages welcome.
Baby Time: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, resumes Jan. 10.
Rhymes, songs, books and lots of bouncing that is just right for your little one! Build your baby’s foundation for lifelong reading and learning with this interactive weekly session designed for children from birth – 2 years old and their caregivers. A brief playtime follows.
Story Time: 10:00 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, resumes Jan. 10.
A grand time of sharing some of our favorite children’s books, songs and fingerplays, and a craft project any preschoolers can do.
After School Art Break: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, resumes Jan. 11.
Drop in and make something. Come and go. Different materials will be used every week. Geared for school-aged children but all ages welcome.
Homeschool LEGO Club: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14 (2nd Friday). LEGO building session especially for homeschoolers, but open to all.
TEENS
Sewing Studio: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 13 – Feb. 17.
Open to all skill levels, ages 12 & up (teens & adults) with a variety of fun projects to complete from simple to advanced. Sign up required for each 6-week session; limited to 15. First hour: intermediates, second hour: beginners. Each participant is required to bring their own sewing machine (must be in working condition). More info and sign up: https://springhilltn.libcal.com/event/8710200
Manga Mondays: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Monday, resumes Jan. 10.
Come and create original works of art using the manga style as a jumping off point. Learn about the history of Manga and Anime, discuss favorite characters and stories, play video games and explore Japanese culture and language with music and food! Now in the multipurpose room every week. For teens 12 - 18.
Idea Lab Hang Out: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, resumes Jan. 11.
Connect and create! Bring a friend and find a few more at this open-ended, creative time in the Idea Lab. Different activities every week. For ages 8 - 18.
Spring Hill Chess Club: 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21 (2nd Friday).
Kids & teens of all skill levels are welcome. Practice your strategies with new opponents.
ADULTS
Every Body Yoga: 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Monday, resumes Jan. 10.
You can do yoga no matter what type of body you live in. This is a yoga class designed for everyone. Chairs, walls and other props for support will be provided along with clear instructions. Appropriate for individuals with physical challenges. This class is for adults.
Energizing Yoga: 12:15 – 1:00 p.m., Thursdays, starting Jan. 13.
Energizing Yoga is the perfect way to pause, release tension and stress, let go of your morning and get your mind and body in the right place, ready for the rest of your day. This 45-minute class is an energizing flow, combining movement with strength and balance. Designed for intermediate students who are comfortable with quick transitions from pose to pose. For ages 16+. Mats and props provided.
Sewing Studio: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 13 – Feb. 17.
Organizing Photos: 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8 & 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Organize your photos your way! Name files so you can find them 5 years from now. Are keywords and auto tagging necessary? Set up a system that will take you from storing your photos to organizing your photos efficiently and how to keep it up easily. Sign up required for Saturday class (but not for Wednesday class): https://springhilltn.libcal.com/event/8592143
Resume & Job Search Coaching: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Jan. 3.
Sign up for a one-on-one session with a Career Coach from Goodwill Career Solutions, meeting at the library. Get help with online job searching, applying for work or resume writing. Sign up: https://springhilltn.libcal.com/
One-on-One Tech Help: 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 12 & 26.
Need help with your laptop, smartphone, tablet or e-reader? Register for a 30-minute tech-help session! https://springhilltn.libcal.com/
Craft Crew: Watercolor Painting: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Explore the art of watercolor painting with local artist Glen David. In this class you will learn simple watercolor techniques by making two paintings. The first will be a simple seaside landscape. The second will be a still life of a pot of flowers. All materials supplied. This program is for adults only (18 and up). Sign up required:
Friends of the Library Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19.
All are welcome to this open meeting of the Friends of the Spring Hill Library.
Mahjong at the Library: 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Fridays.
Do you love to play Mahjong or have wanted to learn? Maybe you are just ready for a new game. Come and meet new friends and join in on a game that is played around the world.
Night Owls Book Club: 5:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4 (1st Tues).
Now meeting in the multipurpose room. If you love a good murder mystery and exceptional snacks, this is the book club for you. Open to new members. Rotating snack duty.
Favorite Reads Book Club: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21 (3rd Friday).
A book club that reads 11 books a year together, from all genres. Bring your own beverage. A sweet snack is brought by one of the members, sometimes related to the book to be discussed. Those interested go out to lunch after the meeting.
