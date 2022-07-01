The General Federation of Women’s Club Spring Station, a women’s volunteer group, will be conducting a School Supply Drive from July 2-29, per a release.
The collected supplies will be distributed to the local elementary schools in Spring Hill.
The school supplies needed include notebook paper, composition books, #2 pencils, markers, crayons, folders, glue sticks, notebooks and rulers. New underwear sizes 6 to 10 as well as socks are also needed.
The supplies can be dropped off at these Spring Hill locations:
- Fozzy’s – 150 Stephen Yokich Parkway
- Fainting Goat – 5321 Main Street
- Grecian Family Restaurant – 2003 Wall Street
- Need a Break – 3011 Longford Drive Suite 3
- Southern Springs – 2000 Southern Parkway
- Spring Hill Public Library – 144 Kedron Parkway
For those interested in joining the group, meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for holidays) at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill.
Social networking begins at 6:00 p.m.
