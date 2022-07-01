school-supplies

The General Federation of Women’s Club Spring Station, a women’s volunteer group, will be conducting a School Supply Drive from July 2-29, per a release. 

The collected supplies will be distributed to the local elementary schools in Spring Hill.

The school supplies needed include notebook paper, composition books, #2 pencils, markers, crayons, folders, glue sticks, notebooks and rulers. New underwear sizes 6 to 10 as well as socks are also needed.

The supplies can be dropped off at these Spring Hill locations:

  • Fozzy’s – 150 Stephen Yokich Parkway
  • Fainting Goat – 5321 Main Street
  • Grecian Family Restaurant – 2003 Wall Street
  • Need a Break – 3011 Longford Drive Suite 3
  • Southern Springs – 2000 Southern Parkway
  • Spring Hill Public Library – 144 Kedron Parkway

For those interested in joining the group, meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for holidays) at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill. 

Social networking begins at 6:00 p.m.