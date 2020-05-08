Franklin Tomorrow, along with Williamson Inc., held a virtual 20th anniversary celebration as part of The Big Payback Thursday, according to a press release sent by the nonprofit organization.
Among those attending were Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and state Reps. Brandon Ogles and Sam Whitson. Moore presented a proclamation to Franklin Tomorrow recognizing “the significant impact Franklin Tomorrow has made on our community,” having previously declared March 20 as “Franklin Tomorrow Day.” Ogles and Whitson also presented Franklin Tomorrow with a state resolution to honor the organization.
“The city can’t do everything and needs partners,” Moore said. “Franklin Tomorrow has been such a great partner, whether we look at Friends of Franklin Parks, whether we’re looking at their participation in Find Hope Franklin, whether it’s getting their help as far as training our community with suicide prevention with QPR training. The list goes on and on and on.
“I just see a continued great future and wish Franklin Tomorrow the best of luck for the next 20 years and that they will accomplish doubly what they have in the first 20 years, and I believe that they will.”
Whitson and Ogles presented a joint resolution signed by Gov. Bill Lee. Rep. Glen Casada and Sen. Jack Johnson were also sponsors of the resolution, but were unable to attend Thursday’s online event.
“We just want to tell you how much we appreciate everything Franklin Tomorrow has done for our community over the past 20 years,” said Whitson, who was joined by his wife, Pam.
He recounted the couple moved to Franklin 20 years ago this month, saying, “Franklin Tomorrow has contributed so much to make that happen,” before reading the proclamation.
During The Big Payback, Franklin Tomorrow raised nearly $6,000 donated by 64 unique donors over a two-day period. Franklin Tomorrow will be using the money raised by its supporters to continue its success and celebrate its 20th anniversary, perhaps in late July with a community event, as well as continue existing programs such as Breakfast With the Mayors, FrankTalks and Get Fit Franklin.
“[Thursday] was such a fantastic day and we want to thank Williamson Inc., Mayor Ken Moore, state Rep. Brandon Ogles, state Rep. Sam Whitson and everyone who helped us celebrate our 20th anniversary,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said. “It is because of our great partners and leaders in Franklin that Franklin Tomorrow will continue to succeed for the next 20 years and beyond.”
