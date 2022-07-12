The City of Spring Hill has accepted a 25-percent increase to a grant previously awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The city applied for a matching grant with the intent of allocating awarded funds toward adding athletic fields to Fischer Park and adding Pickle Ball Courts to Walnut Street Skate Park. TDEC awarded the grant to Spring Hill in 2021. Costs for the aforementioned projects, however, have exceeded initial predictions as a result of inflation. As such, TDEC has seen fit to increase the award by 25 percent. Project funding has also been established as a 50 percent match method.
For the capital projects themselves, the city had to match about $280,000 per the original award. The grant also required almost $41,900 each from TDEC and the city to cover professional fees. In total, the city was matching about $321,000. With the award increases, the projects now require as much as $401,400 with professional fee expenditures staying the same.
The resolution approved to accept the award uptick — as submitted by Mayor Jim Hagaman and Kayce Williams, director of the Parks and Recreation Dept. — clarifies, however, that these figures account for how much the city could maximally spend. Spring Hill only needs to match however much of TDEC’s funding it actually spends.
Several state entities have grant programs managed by Recreation Educational Services. The entities include the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Local Parks and Recreation Fund, the Natural Resources Trust Fund of TDEC, the Recreational Trails Program and the Tennessee Recreation Initiative Program.
Last fall, the city’s Parks & Recreation Dept. received the big check for what was initially a $325,000 grant. Funds came from the Natural Resources Trust Fund as part of $7.6 million doled out to the Local Parks and Recreation Fund and Water Conservation Fund programs statewide. Just under $2 million thereof was dedicated to specifically parks and recreation. The city selected two of its most popular facilities for the allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.