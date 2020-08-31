School of Rock Franklin will present a virtual concert Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. that supports Mercy Community Healthcare’s Franklin Classic, an annual tradition that is also going virtual in 2020.
School of Rock has been a constant presence at Mercy Community Healthcare’s Franklin Classic, the 5K, 10K, 15K and 1K Kids Fun Run that traditionally takes place on Labor Day in downtown Franklin.
Kelly McCreight, owner of School of Rock Franklin and Nashville, said that 2020 will be the organization’s fifth year to perform for the Franklin Classic.
“Although the race is virtual this year, we still want to participate and show our support for Mercy and the Franklin Classic by doing a livestream concert,” McCreight said. “Even in this pandemic, live music is so important. So much good comes from creating music, and we want to allow the School of Rock students to showcase their talent and bring joy to those watching.”
To attend the online benefit concert, visit the event or the School of Rock Facebook page Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m.
In the virtual Franklin Classic, participants are invited to run or walk the race on a course of their choosing anytime between Monday, Aug. 31, and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. After participants complete the race, they can submit their time and upload race photos to the registration site. Registration is currently open at FranklinClassic.org.
Proceeds from the Franklin Classic allow Mercy to provide primary care, psychiatry and counseling, chronic care management and social services for ALL patients, regardless of age or insurance status.
As many community members suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Mercy believe it is more important than ever for the nonprofit to be able to offer these critical services to anyone who walks through its doors.
Learn more about Mercy at MercyTN.org, and register for the Franklin Classic at FranklinClassic.org.
