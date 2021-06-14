The city of Franklin will be holding a ceremony Friday commemorating the renaming of Third Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, and to name the entrance road to the “Hill property,” designated as the future home of affordable housing, as A.N.C. Williams Way.
Led by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Third Avenue North and Hillsboro Road adjacent to Bicentennial Park. It will feature two special guests: Thelma Battle, a local historian with the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County, and Cassandra W. Taylor, great-granddaughter of A.N.C. Williams.
Moore’s idea to rename the streets was presented to aldermen at the April 27 work session of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and it was approved at the following meeting in May.
The Third Avenue Extension was constructed several years ago and stretches from North Margin through the city-owned Bicentennial Park to Fifth Avenue North.
Allen Nelson Crutcher (A.N.C.) Williams, who was born into slavery, opened the first African American business in downtown Franklin in 1863. Williams developed several businesses and contributed significantly to the Natchez Street neighborhood where he lived as well as the Franklin community at large. See more about A.N.C. Williams in a video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWswtZuQxyU.
There are approximately 900 city streets across the country named in honor of King.
“Franklin can join these cities in providing a fitting recognition to Dr. King and his work to fight discrimination and promote equality in our nation," Moore said.
