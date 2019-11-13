From minor challenges to major crises, stress is a part of our lives. Sometimes, it can feel like you're under too much pressure from yourself, work, home or a combination of the three. It may not be easy to recognize the stress in your life and it's easy to brush things aside. Here are common indications you may be experiencing chronic stress.
- Inability to concentrate
- Easily distracted
- Less creative
- Negative thinking and worry
- Irritable and defensive
- Lack of confidence and self-esteem
- Lack of motivation
- Mood swings
- Anger and frustration
- Frequent sickness
- Weight loss or gain
- Muscle tension
- No time for relaxation
- Insomnia or restlessness
- Poor time management
When stress becomes overwhelming, it's important to know how you can relieve it. Calm your mind and body with these tips.
- Set realistic goals and expectations. It's okay to say no and to stop doing certain things that may be adding to your plate. Reduce your stressors and continue effective time-management by asking for help, setting priorities and pacing yourself.
- Eat a balanced diet. You may want to eat junk food when you're feeling down, but it's important to stick to a diet that helps reduce your stress. Try drinking tea and eating whole grains and fish.
- Add relaxation to your routine. When you're stressed, it may feel like you don't have any time for yourself. It's important to schedule some time for yourself to relax and rejuvenate. Getting a massage is a great way to reduce stress, while enjoying an hour to yourself. Find an Elements Massage near you and schedule yourself an appointment.
- Focus on your breathing. Practicing breathing techniques can help calm your body and brain. Breathe in through your nose for three seconds. Hold your breath for two. Breathe out through your nose as you count to three again.
- Take a walk. Exercise is a great form of stress relief. Get outside and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, while also getting a little exercise.
Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage. The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806.
