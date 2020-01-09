The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of family friendly entertainment in the coming weeks at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Avenue; located off of Columbia Avenue just south of historic downtown Franklin.
1st Annual Academy Park Talent Show / Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.
Come cheer on the finalists at the 1st Annual Academy Park Talent show! Join us for a night of fun as local talent take to the spotlight to showcase their talent. The show will feature a variety of performances from those who have gone through a preliminary audition to make it to these finals. Local celebrity judges will select the winner. Prizes to include a $100 gift certificate from Williamson County Parks and Recreation among other items! Tickets are $10 and available at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com.
The Ultimate Oldies Sock Hop Saturday / Jan. 25, 7 p.m.
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center’s Juke Box Saturday Night Series 2020 begins with a Sock Hop Dance Party featuring The Ultimate Oldies Rock and Roll Show. Dust off your blue suede shoes, poodle skirts and leather jackets and join us for a nostalgic evening of fun! Prizes for the best dressed and highest hair! Tickets: General Admission - $20, Seniors - $15 available at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com.
Nashville Shakespeare Festival – Macbeth / Thursday, Jan. 30 – Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
The Nashville Shakespeare Festival presents Macbeth, Shakespeare's story of a soldier seduced by ambition, who murders his king to take the throne, only to descend into paranoia
and devastating tyranny. Directed by David Wilkerson, this new production is set in the dark ruins of an imagined post-apocalyptic future.
Heralded as a Nashville treasure, the Nashville Shakespeare Festival is beloved for its annual free Summer Shakespeare productions that have delighted audiences for more than thirty years, including the last four summers at Academy Park. Tickets $30 for Adults, $27 for Seniors, $18 for Students, and $100 for the Royal Package, which includes premium seating, reserved parking, a private reception, and more! Royal Package seating is limited. Tickets are available at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com.
