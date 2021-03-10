The Tennessee Department of Transportation is accepting applications for its 2021 summer internship program until March 19.
TDOT is offering the internship opportunities across the state, including in Middle Tennessee in areas including Training, Environmental Tech, Bridge Inspection, Design, Project Development — Right‐of‐Way and Utilities, Survey, Construction, Traffic and Field Operations and Geo-technical sections of Materials and Tests Divisions.
The state has provided instructions for applying here, and the program is open to current junior, senior or graduate student class status college students or recent graduates as of May 2020.
Rising juniors will also be considered, and all applicants much be authorized to work in the United States.
The paid internships will have an hourly rate of $16, and aim to "introduce students to the importance of transportation and civil service."
More information about the internship program can be found here.
