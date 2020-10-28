A Franklin man has been named to the board of directors for the TennGreen Land Conservancy, a Nashville-based environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee.
Jim Garges, who moved to Franklin in 2017 with his wife, Marty, after both had retired, is the former Park and Recreation director for Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, where he oversaw parks, recreation, nature preserves, senior learning centers, and greenways for the city of Charlotte.
According to a press release from the TennGreen Land Conservancy, Garges is a powerful advocate for land protection and public access to outdoor spaces. He has served as director of parks departments for Kettering, Ohio, and Delaware, Ohio, and deputy director in Topeka, Kan. His efforts have been widely celebrated; both Kettering, and Mecklenburg County received the National Gold Medal from the National Recreation and Park Association under Garge’s leadership.
Also named to the board were Anne Davis, a prominent Nashville-based attorney, and Alan Webb, who serves as an enterprise architect for Data/Business Intelligence at ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
Davis has practiced civil and criminal litigation with Bass Berry & Sims and Neal & Harwell, and previously served as managing attorney in the Nashville office of the Southern Environmental Law Center. A longtime champion of the environment, Davis chaired the Metro Nashville task force on environmental sustainability and served on the Green Ribbon Committee. She’s received degrees from Denison University and Vanderbilt School of Law. Dean and her husband, Karl Dean, former Nashville mayor, reside in Nashville.
Webb joined TennGreen’s Board of Directors through the Young Leaders Council program in Williamson County. He brings a wealth of knowledge regarding fundraising and technology to the TennGreen team. Webb, his wife, and their two daughters are avid explorers of Tennessee’s natural wonders, both above and below ground.
“In addition to sharing TennGreen’s core values and unwavering passion for conserving our rich biological heritage, Anne Davis, Jim Garges and Alan Webb each bring a unique and honed skillset to TennGreen’s board of directors that will further advance our conservation mission and accelerate our capacity for and pace of protecting the best of Tennessee,” Robert Tuke, president of TennGreen Land Conservancy, said.
