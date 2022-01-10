The Well Outreach food pantry in Spring Hill will be hosting a Valentine's Gala called the Shine Gala next month on Feb. 12 at the Factory at Franklin.
Now on sale, tickets to the event are sold individual, by the group or table starting at $100. Proceeds will go toward the food pantry's operating expenses.
The Well saw a surge in demand during the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In total, The Well fed 4,736 families through its food pantry in 2021, 8,512 families through its mobile food drives, and provided 130,000 meals to at-risk students through the pantry's JetPack Program.
Proceeds from the Shine Gala will help The Well meet this continued increase in demand.
Main floor tickets sold individually to the Gala are $100, or $125 for Special Valentine's individual tickets. Main floor tickets sold by the table are $800. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here to be directed to the event page.
The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road in Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.