The deadline to submit nominations for Franklin Tomorrow’s 14th Annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards is Thursday, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“It is so simple to nominate a community member or local company for this great event,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said in a press release. “Fill out a form and send us a short write-up about someone you know that has shown great volunteer spirit so they can be honored this year.”
Awards are presented in a variety of categories to individuals, businesses and civic groups, with one new award this year. Being added this year is the Neighbor to Neighbor Award, which will be given to an individual or organization that has shown extreme generosity to its neighbors and has exceeded expectation in terms of giving back to the community.
The ceremony will be a virtual event and will be livestreamed on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.
Additional information can be found in the online nomination form. To request a complete nomination packet and form, send an email to [email protected].
