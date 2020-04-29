A fundraising partnership between the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and Twine Graphics will continue through Thursday as the small business in downtown Franklin is making and selling custom T-shirts with proceeds going to area nonprofits.
This includes the Heritage Foundation and its divisions — the Downtown Franklin Association merchants group, The Franklin Theatre and Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens.
“The Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit that relies on donations and revenue from events, and with everything shut down and in limbo for the foreseeable future, that revenue which we use to protect historic Williamson County is in jeopardy,” Downtown Franklin Association Executive Director Jill Burgin said in an email.
Twine Graphics — which has also helped to raise funds through partnerships with Franklin Tomorrow and Visit Franklin among others — set up an initiative where it has designed a shirt and created a temporary online store for a particular nonprofit that gets a share of the proceeds.
The shirt designed for the Heritage Foundation is a vintage downtown Franklin logo from the 1990s that was very popular. Shirts are $22, and orders can be made here.
“With property values still so high in Williamson County, the Heritage Foundation wants to be ready for any potential preservation projects that may come up, and every little donation from residents helps us do that,” Burgin said.
