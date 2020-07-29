The TMA Group in Franklin has promoted a longtime employee to the position of Safety and Asset manager for the transportation solutions nonprofit, according to a press release sent Wednesday.
Monte Rodriguez, who has been with the TMA Group for nine years and has served within the Operations Division of TMA’s transit and rideshare programs to ensure preventive care, safety and compliance, will manage two new initiatives required by the Federal Transit Administration: Transit Asset Management and the Transit Agency Safety Plan. These initiatives enhance the TMA Group’s culture of health and safety.
“We are excited to have Mr. Rodriguez oversee both the state of good repair of the transit fleets, along with the overall proactive safety management system designed for those same services,” said Glenn McGehee, TMA board chairman. “His experience, knowledge and commitment to the success of TMA are outstanding.”
The TMA Group is a regional leader in customizing innovative, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities. TMA manages the operations of Franklin Transit and the VanStar regional commuter vanpool program in Middle Tennessee.
For additional information, contact The TMA Group, (615) 790-4005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.