The Men of St. Paul’s will be hosting their 61st Annual BBQ Saturday, July 24, at the church in downtown Franklin, but with a twist of sorts.
It will be held from 2-5 p.m. on the grounds of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 510 West Main Street, and while the food will be the same tasty fare, the event will mark the church’s second year of a new tradition
“During last year’s COVID 19 outbreak, we decided rather than forego the event, it was re-imagined as carry-out only, following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control & Prevention for both members and guests," said Alan Robertson, BBQ chairman. “This allowed us to have the event last year, and keep the tradition alive.
“However, we were pleasantly surprised by how well the event was received last year. As a result of this, we decided to stick to carry-out only for this year’s event as well.”
All meals and bulk items will be available at the church grounds. Meals of chicken and pork and various sides will be all pre-packaged and are available for $12. Bulk items such as pork by the pound, pork butts, whole chickens, and chicken leg quarters will be available as well as supplies last.
In order to avoid disappointment, pre-orders for these bulk items and the “family pack” can be made through the church website through noon Thursday, July 22. Additionally, the Women of St. Paul's will be providing whole pies for pre-order through the website as well.
Tickets to the event may be purchased in advance by contacting the church office at 615-790-0527 or via www.stpaulsfranklin.com.
The Men of St. Paul’s group has undertaken this BBQ event in support of various in-reach and outreach efforts to serve St. Paul and the community. Proceeds from the BBQ will continue to serve such diverse groups and programs such as WAVES, Franktown Open Hearts, Mountaintop Ministries, Daughters of the King, CITY and the church’s youth programs.
