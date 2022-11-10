Toys and other gifts are currently being accepted across Williamson County for the upcoming holiday season.
BRENTWOOD
Brentwood Fire and Rescue are collecting new and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through the Graceworks Ministries Manger program through Dec. 11.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Any Brentwood Fire and Rescue station
• John P. Holt Brentwood Library
• Brentwood Service Center
• Brentwood Police Department
• Brentwood City Hall
"Your donations will stock the shelves for hundreds of parents experiencing poverty or crisis," a city news release reads. "These parents will select gifts for their children during the second week of December. Your donations help provide them that cherished opportunity to 'shop' for their own children and bring joy to thousands of children on Christmas morning."
FRANKLIN
The Franklin Police Department is collecting toys for children's Christmas gifts through Dec. 15 as part of the annual Kristi and Carter Oakley FPD Christmas Toy Drive.
The toys are collected in memory of a mother and son who lost their lives in 2015 while trying to help others in Franklin.
Unwrapped toys for children in need aged 1-17 will be collected in the FPD headquarters lobby Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Dec. 15.
Brad Lewis, the father and grandfather of Kristi and Carter Oakley, built wooden toy boxes in their honor to be filled with toys for children in need.
