After a 2019 event that doubled attendance over the inaugural Unite Williamson breakfast in 2018, the organization founded and led by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and the Rev. Kenneth Hill will be taking the event virtual on Saturday, Oct. 17, for safety reasons.
Still, the need for hope, healing, connection and understanding is greater now than ever before, so Unite Williamson is sharing inspiring stories through a series of videos via its social media channels leading up to the main event, which will be hosted live by longtime radio personality Tom Lawrence.
“Unite Williamson was founded after the horrible shooting incident at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., and the spirit of forgiveness that they demonstrated,” Moore said in a press release from the organization. “I asked myself the question at that time — ‘How would Franklin react? — and with the help of my friend Rev. Kenneth Hill of Shorter Chapel AME Church in Franklin, Unite Williamson was born.”
Moore explained that the effort was designed to inspire the community through compassion — not tied to any one group — but intended to reflect the diversity of the over 238,000 people that call Williamson County home. After the events of 2020, the need for connection and reconciliation is more urgent than ever before.
“With such uncertainty in our nation, our state and our county, Unite Williamson’s goal is to help navigate challenging times like these with its mission and vision of fostering caring relationships that unify and celebrate our community of Williamson County,” Moore said.
As part of the effort to bring people together and promote the Oct. 17 event, Unite Williamson is releasing short videos on Facebook sharing stories of unlikely friendships, neighborly love, overcoming hardships and navigating crisis.
To learn more about Unite Williamson and the Oct. 17 event, visit the Unite Williamson website and follow on its Facebook page.
