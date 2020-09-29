The community is invited to join the Black Business Expo Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church located at 113 Natchez St. in Franklin.
The festival will have socially distanced games for families, food trucks, voter registration and music.
Howard Garrett, a Franklin resident and community volunteer and activist who helped organize the event, said the Black Business Expo will focus on getting people registered to vote while also providing entertainment.
“We always enjoy bringing our community together in fellowship,” he said, “and with the most important election of our lifetime in November, we want to help as many people as possible get registered to vote before the Oct. 5 deadline.”
This is the first Black Business Expo event hosted by this group that includes African American leaders from the city of Franklin. The Williamson County Democratic Party will be onsite to help register voters and explain the process around requesting absentee ballots.
“I believe during this time of so much division, the major voice of change is exercising our right to vote,” said Maria Gaines, an organizer of the event. “The main focus of this event is to educate our community that we have a voice to change the narrative.”
Sponsors of the event include First Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin Community Church, Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition, Williamson County Democratic Party, Jack and Jill, The Public, Erica Gentry, Antheia Anderson, Limestone Baptist Church, and Hard Bargain Association.
Masks are required for attendees and the organizers will provide hand sanitizer. Food trucks will be on-site and guests are invited to bring lawn chairs to enjoy live entertainment.
