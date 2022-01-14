Previous Franklin mayors who served throughout a total span of 34 years will be special guests for the next Breakfast with the Mayors Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Rolling Hills Community Church on Columbia Avenue.
Hosted by Franklin Tomorrow and led by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Breakfast with the Mayors will this time take a trek down memory lane.
Beginning with Dr. Jeff Bethurum, who served as mayor from 1977-87, the program will feature four former Franklin mayors. Others are Lillian Stewart (1987-89), Jerry Sharber (1989-2003) and John Schroer (2007-11). Former Mayor Tom Miller, who served from 2003-07, died in 2020.
Rolling Hills Community Church is located at 1810 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. Breakfast from Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant will be served starting at 7 a.m. The program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will also be broadcast live on Franklin Tomorrow's website and Facebook pages.
Click here to RSVP for the event.
