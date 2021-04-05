What is civic capital, and what impact does it have on a community?
Those questions will set the tone for the next FrankTalks lecture Monday at 9:30 a.m. The virtual event, hosted by Franklin Tomorrow, will focus on examining civic capital. The hour-long session will feature guests who can speak to civic capital, including Franklin Mayor Ken Moore.
Also scheduled for the panel is Doug Linkhart, president of the National Civic League. It was the National Civic League that selected the city of Franklin as one of the 20 All-America City winners for 2020. Franklin was the first city from Tennessee to achieve that status since the Tri-Cities (Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport) in 1999.
Representatives from Franklin organizations that illustrate civic capital will be on the FrankTalks panel as well.
Those who RSVP to the lecture will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel. Click here to RSVP.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.