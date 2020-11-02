Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey will lead a discussion on city projects and other Franklin updates when Franklin Tomorrow hosts its next FrankTalks lecture Monday, Nov. 9, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Using the theme City Hall on Wheels, Stuckey will be speaking with and getting input from city department heads. They will give updates on capital investment projects, financial status and new initiatives in Franklin.
The event will be held as a Zoom webinar. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. Click here to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.