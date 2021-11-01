High Hopes Development Center is hosting its largest and longest-running fundraiser, Hats Off to High Hopes, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Graystone Quarry.
The event will include a cocktail hour, dinner, a silent and live auction, wine pull, live entertainment and more.
“Hats Off to High Hopes allows us the opportunity to ‘tip our hat’ to our staff, who work hard year-round to provide education and therapy services to the children and families we serve,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to once again hold Hats Off this fall, an evening that is sure to be memorable!”
The evening’s dinner will be provided by Catering & Events by Suzette, with live entertainment from Beatles cover band The English Rain. Individual event tickets are $150.
