Downtown Franklin is gearing up for The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 36th annual PumpkinFest presented by FirstBank Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
More than 65,000 guests attended in 2019 for the festival that stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin. The event offers plenty of festive fun for people and pets of all ages.
Originally conceived to attract guests to experience the shops and ambience of downtown Franklin, PumpkinFest stands alongside Main Street Festival and Dickens of a Christmas as cherished annual traditions, according to a release from the Heritage Foundation. These festivals trigger a significant economic impact for the region, as evidenced by the estimated $4.27 million thrust from this year’s Main Street Festival.
The autumn-inspired festival features fall food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contest for pets and families, and outstanding arts and crafts featuring seasonal and specialty gift items.
“We’re always honored to support the Heritage Foundation and its important preservation effort,” FirstBank Williamson County President Will Powell said. “With PumpkinFest, we’re also partnering in one of Williamson County’s most anticipated events of the year for our families to gather and celebrate local tastes, entertainment, arts and crafts and all things Halloween. The Foundation’s mission is what makes our community what it is today.”
Special features include Autumn Alley presented by Geico, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel Franklin, Chili Fest and Beer Garden presented by the Downtown Franklin Rotary, Whiskey lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, and a special Pet and People Costume Contest. Guests can experience new activities such as a Haunted History Tour of the Old, Old Jail and Trick or Treat Trail of Downtown Franklin Association merchant members.
T-Mobile Main Stage:
10:00 AM Franklin School of Performing Arts
10:40 AM WCPR’s Rhythm and Spirit Dance Program
11:30 AM Costume Contest (people)
1:00 PM Ann Carroll School of Dance
2:00 PM ROOTS Academy
2:40 PM Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy A Cappella
3:40 PM Well Run Dry
4:30 PM Costume Contest (pets)
5:00 PM Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players
5:40 PM Mark Anthony Ensemble
Lipscomb University Acoustic Stage:
10:00 AM River and Rail
10:20 AM Addison Gossage
10:40 AM Nina and Caroline
11:30 AM Ele Ivory
12:00 PM Riley Buck
1:00-3:00 PM Lipscomb Academy
3:00 PM Oliva Henn
3:30 PM Sarah Free
4:30 PM Kelle Cates
5:00 PM Luke Bandy
5:30PM Lexi Gail
6:00 PM Bo Tillman
6:30 PM Jacob Pregont
Sponsors and key supporters include T-Mobile, Lipscomb University, Geico, Grace Chapel, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, and Downtown Franklin Rotary Club. For more information or to register for the costume contests, visit FranklinPumpkinFest.com.
Volunteers are still being sought to help out with a variety of roles to make the Festival a success, visit https://bit.ly/PumpkinFest-Volunteer for available roles and to sign-up.
For more information about PumpkinFest, visit www.FranklinPumpkinFest.com.
