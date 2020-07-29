The local franchisee for Vida-Flo, an Atlanta-based company that provides IV hydration and vitamin infusion, will open a location in Franklin, his second in the Nashville market, on Aug. 15.
The store will be located at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 102-B. In celebration, Vida-Flo Franklin will offer free B12 shots on opening day.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to open a second location in Williamson County,” Michael Haley, owner and operator of Vida-Flo Franklin and Vida-Flo Nashville (located at 1516 Demonbreun St.). “After four years providing hydration therapy services to the Nashville community through our Midtown clinic, I know there is a need for the same services in Franklin.”
Vida-Flo provides intravenous fluids, vitamins, antioxidants and medications. The Franklin location will be overseen by Dr. Howard Aubert and will offer membership options for either $59 per month or $89 per month.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
