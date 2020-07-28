It’s called virtual bowling, but it’s every bit as important as the real thing when it comes to raising money for Brightstone as the Franklin nonprofit holds its 12th annual Bowlability fundraising event online Friday, Aug. 11.
From noon to 8 p.m. Brightstone will offer Facebook Live streams every hour to announce fundraising challenges and give away prizes for registered virtual bowlers.
Thanks to this year's presenting sponsor, Aldi, 100% of every penny raised will directly benefit men and women who live each day with intellectual and developmental challenges in Middle Tennessee. And, thanks to sponsors and donors, the first $17,000 in donations that come in will be matched.
Known for fellowship and fun, Bowlability "strikes" the heart of those who like to combine family-friendly fun while supporting a good cause. Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100 to help adults with special needs — and will receive an exclusive Bowlability T-shirt.
"While we won't be gathering to bowl this year, we will be getting together online throughout the day to celebrate abilities with fun activities and prizes,” Kristi Perkins, BrightStone's event manager, said. “This virtual event will bring much needed awareness and income for BrightStone."
To win recognition and prizes during the 8-hour long event, virtual bowlers can register for free and form virtual teams at Bowlability.com.
Last year's event raised over $87,000, which broke the all-time fundraising record for the event. The Top Fundraising Team was the "Gutter Busters," who raised over $14,000, and the Top Fundraising Individual was Kellum Ferree, who raised over $7,900.
In addition to awards and prizes, top fundraisers also get their name engraved on BrightStone's golden pin trophy which is displayed year-round at the BrightStone main office on Southeast Parkway Court in Franklin.
Other "high rolling" fundraisers from last year include the teams "Sweet Rolls," "Lady Bells" and "Olive' to Bowl."
"While fundraising is definitely a major goal of this event," said Randy Elliott, BrightStone's director of advancement, "every Bowlability participant who shares our mission with friends to encourage support also helps bring awareness about the amazing abilities of adults with special needs.
"Bowlability is about celebrating the diversity of people in our community, treating each other with dignity and respect, and in the process uplifting us all."
