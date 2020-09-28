Leadership Middle Tennessee will host a virtual discussion with presidential historian and author Jon Meacham on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The Power of Hope: History of Leadership Triumphs will take place from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by John Seigenthaler Jr.
The event is also presented through a partnership of Leadership Music, Leadership Nashville and Leadership Tennessee, and the online event will be offered to members and alumni of all four groups.
Meacham is a Tennessee-native and the author of American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House, for which he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2009.
More information about the event including purchasing tickets can be found here with $20 early bird tickets available until Sept. 30.
