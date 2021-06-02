A brand new Craft Coffee Trail from Visit Franklin highlights a collection of digital passports available for free that allow visitors and locals alike to explore Franklin and the communities of Williamson County in a whole new way.
The Craft Coffee Trail will take coffee lovers to 11 local coffee shops that feature the best classic, signature and seasonal drinks the area has to offer.
Stops along the Craft Coffee Trail include Coffee House at Second & Bridge, Coffee & Coconuts, Curio Brewing Co., Frothy Monkey, Just Love Coffee Cafe, High Brow Coffee & Tea, Mama’s Java, McGavock’s Coffee & Provisions, Southerner’s Coffee, The Good Cup and The Redbyrd Coffee Shop.
The Craft Coffee Trail joins the popular Masters & Makers Trail, exploring the area’s breweries, distilleries and winery. Additionally, four other free digital passports are available on Visit Franklin’s website that allows users to take a self-guided tour of historic homes, get to know Main Street, satisfy their sweet tooth and more.
Additional free digital passports available include:
Great American Main Street: A self-guided walking tour of historic homes, buildings and more around Franklin’s iconic Main Street.
Haunts & Headstones: A spooky self-guided tour of historic homes and Franklin’s earliest cemeteries with a supernatural connection.
Historic Homes of Hincheyville: A self-guided walking tour through one of Franklin’s most historic neighborhoods.
Sweet Treets Trail: Enjoy discounts and select special offers as you explore the bakeries and sweets shops across Williamson County.
To access the free digital passports from Visit Franklin, simply visit VisitFranklin.com/digital-passports and select the passport of your choice. Digital passports will be instantly delivered to your mobile device with no additional application to download.
