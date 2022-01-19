Friends of the Public Library presented a $60,000 check to the Williamson County Public Library during its annual Volunteer Luncheon held in December. From left are David Miller, president; DeLois Bratton, trustee; Theresa Victory, book store; Susan Brandenburg, membership; Mary Herring, past president; JeNan Merrill, trustee; Gloria Loftin, hospitality; and Barbara Cottrell, secretary.