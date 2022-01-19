Friends of the Williamson County Library recently donated $60,000 to the Williamson County Public Library for the purchase of books and other materials to benefit all county branches.
The Friends group also supported the library staff in 2021 by donating over $1,600 for staff development-related expenses.
“Despite the challenges we faced with COVID restrictions this past year, Friends members continued to find creative ways to make books and media available for sale to the community,” David Miller, Friends president, said in a press release.
Miller also noted the proceeds from the Friends Book Store contributed to this historic donation amount.
FOTL is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), service organization dedicated to the advancement of the community through its library. Friends' contributions, fund-raising activities, and volunteer efforts support adult and youth programs, maintain and increase collections, and provide new technologies, equipment and other improvements.
“I would like to say thanks to all the volunteers for their hard work and untiring efforts that made this year such a success,” said Mary Herring, Friends past president. “The volunteers are the core of our organization and made these $60K-plus donations possible, along with the generous book donations from the community.”
Next book sale
The next big FOTL used book sale will be held at the WCPL’s main branch Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18-20. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. There will be a members-only preview Friday from 9-10 a.m., and Sunday is when the $10 bag sale will be held.
Note that the Friends Book Store, located in the library rotunda, is always open during library hours and stocked with a wide and frequently changing assortment of book titles and categories for sale at discounted prices.
Book donations welcome
The Friends organization is always looking for donations of gently used books and other materials, especially children’s books. The donated books, CDS, DVDs and puzzles stock its quarterly used book sales with the proceeds supporting the library’s mission, programs and the enhancement of its collections.
Smaller donations, less than a dozen books, may be left on the donations cart located near the circulation desk in the foyer area. Larger donations of more than a dozen books can be brought to the library loading dock anytime between 9 a.m. and 4p.m., Monday through Friday. The loading dock is located between the Library and Enrichment Center. Turn left before entering the Enrichment Center parking lot and ring the doorbell when you arrive. For donations of 15 or more boxes, call 615-595-1241 to schedule a drop-off time.
Williamson County Public Library is located at 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. For more information, email or call the Friends of the WCPL, [email protected], 615-595-1250, ext 1182.
