Williamson County Animal Center has launched a new free Kitten Rescue & Rehome program, giving county citizens who find kittens the option of keeping them in their home, getting free spay/neuter surgeries at WCAC, and then placing the kittens in permanent homes with family and friends.
The purpose of the program, according to a press release from the Animal Center, is to keep unexpected kittens out of the shelter and allow rehoming in the community while still providing free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations to all the kittens before placement. If a mother is present, her spay is also free of charge.
Kitten Rescue & Rehome stops the kitten reproductive revolution, one cat at a time. Every kitten that is sterilized through Kitten Rescue & Rehome brings the local community one step closer to controlling the unwanted cat population.
Williamson County residents who find a litter of kittens and want to rehome them themselves should contact the shelter by completing the Kitten Rescue & Rehome application online. No rescues or organizations may apply.
WCAC also offers free or low-cost spay/neuters for all outdoor cats, indoor cats and most dogs.
For more information about Williamson County Animal Center, visit www.adoptwcac.org or call the shelter at 615-790-5590.
