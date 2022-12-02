WARNING: This story contains information about suicide.
If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-8255. The NSPL provides 24-hour, free support to those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or loved ones.
Two Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies have been recognized for their work in helping to save the life of a suicidal young woman in April on the Natchez Trace Bridge.
On Nov. 15, the Fraternal Order of Police Morris Heithcock Lodge 41 honored WCSO Deputy Debbie Rogers and Corporal Jimmy Gillam with their Lifesaving Award for their "extraordinary commitment to the preservation of life, their unwillingness to [not] give up, and their God-given persistence in finding a way to reach a troubled person."
Numerous local law enforcement officials attended the ceremony which included dinner prior to the FOP's monthly meeting in Franklin's Historic Courthouse.
The incident that sparked the awards took place on the morning of April 6 when an unidentified woman was witnessed walking back and forth to the edge of the 155-foot-tall bridge.
Deputies arrived on the scene and conducted a tense "touch-and-go” negotiation that eventually resulted in the deputies talking the woman down and saving her life.
The incident was witnessed by several civilians including a retired member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, in California, who now resides in Williamson County and contacted the FOP with recommendations for the awards.
In June, the National Park Service began construction of a "temporary safety barrier" on the Natchez Trace Bridge, which was has become synonymous with both scenic views as well as a string of suicides and suicide attempts since it was constructed in 1994, resulting in the death of more than 30 people since 2000.
