Here’s guessing that while the Fourth of July lands on a Monday this year, the whole weekend leading up to the big day will be plenty patriotic in Franklin.
Of course, the highlight of the three-day weekend is the Franklin on the Fourth celebration that will be held Monday, with the annual fireworks show later that night closing things out. But from Friday on, there will be plenty of opportunities to wish a happy 246th birthday to Uncle Sam.
With that, here are a few suggestions for ways to celebrate and things to watch for and keep in mind this weekend.
Downtown is where to go
Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Monday in Franklin and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club, according to a press release from the city of Franklin. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars and much more.
The event will also feature a children’s patriotic parade at 5 p.m., with line-up beginning at 4:45. for the parade begins at 4:45. Registration is at the Lions Club booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. Pets are welcome.
Night sky fills with colors
Later that evening, the Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the city of Franklin’s fireworks show. Friends of Franklin Parks is hosting the community in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by Mix Tape, an '80s tribute band, starting at 6 p.m.
There will also be family games provided by Games to Go and food trucks and concessions. Sponsors working with Friends of Franklin Parks to bring a free and fun family event include Jackson as the stage sponsor, according to the release. Other sponsors include Wesley Mortgage, Berry Farms Animal Hospital, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Concord Road Animal Hospital and Pet Spa, Berry Farms, A Boyle Development and 107.5 The River.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. The fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 9 p.m.
No alcohol is allowed to be brought into city parks, but concessions will be available that include alcohol.
Leave the light show to the experts
As a reminder, fireworks and sparklers are illegal within Franklin city limits and are strictly prohibited in city parks. With the recent lack of beneficial rain in the area, the grass is particularly dry and sparks or flames could easily start a fire.
“We will have units on standby for the two public fireworks displays planned in Franklin (Westhaven July 3 and Harlinsdale July 4),” a spokesperson with the Franklin Fire Department said in an email. “Additionally, we will deploy our drone that is equipped with a thermal-imaging camera following the shows to help look for any hotspots.”
Click here for more information about the Franklin Lions Club festival. Go to the website for Friends of Franklin Parks to learn more about the nonprofit.
Taking the day off
In observance of Independence Day, the Franklin Transit Authority announced this week that there will be no fixed route transit or TODD service. All transit services will resume Tuesday morning.
For more information on routes, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call 615- 628-0260. The TMA Group, a public-private partnership committed to providing environmentally friendly, affordable, reliable and safe mobility options for Middle Tennesseans, manages the Franklin Transit on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.
We all scream for …
With July recognized as National Ice Cream Month, Hattie Jane’s Creamery is celebrating throughout the month beginning this weekend at its Franklin scoop shop and three other locations.
The ice cream shop is marking its sixth anniversary of opening its first store in Columbia. On Friday, all four scoop shops (also in Murfreesboro and Nashville) will hold a 6th Birthday Bash featuring appearances from “Super Scoopers” and other special surprises, as well as 15 percent off all Hattie Jane’s merchandise online and in stores through July 4.
The Franklin store is located at 3078 Maddux Way, Suite 100.
Friday’s Art Scene launches the weekend
Like it’s been for the past several years (minus the COVID-19 era), the Franklin Art Scene will be bringing artists and downtown Franklin merchants together Friday evening for the first Friday of the month art crawl.
The free monthly event, hosted by the Arts Council Williamson County, takes participants through some of downtown Franklin’s most historic buildings. From blown glass and mixed media to turned wood and paintings, the art crawl is a celebration of the unique artistic talent found in Williamson County.
Free trolley rides are available from 6-9 p.m.
Cheers!
The Fourth of July weekend, of course, also includes coming together for food, beverages and fellowship.
To that end, the owners of the Franklin Distillery (Michael Ward and Michael Stainbrook) have shared a drink recipe just fit for a patriotic gathering, called a Firecracker Fizz.
The Franklin Distillery went into operation last fall and makes both a gin and a vodka.
Ingredients
Sparkling/Club soda
2 ounces Franklin Distillery Southern Gin
Fresh raspberries, blueberries and mint sprigs
2 Mini Bomb Pop popsicles
2 cups of crushed sonic style ice
Method
Fill glass with ice, throw in fresh raspberries, blueberries and mint. Pour in gin. Garnish with a bomb pop popsicle, and for a fizzy shot, pour the club soda very last. Serve in a highball or collins glass.
