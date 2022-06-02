The charity arm of Southern Land Company’s Westhaven community in Franklin presented the Tennessee chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $20,000.
Residents of Westhaven make up what is called The Westhaven Foundation, a philanthropic organization that raises money for various and sundry causes and organizations like Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in 2019 or for the Alzheimer’s Association last year. The latter came by way of a 5K run, which raised $17,000 for the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, which the group has turned into and annual event. This year’s iteration, held in April, raised even greater proceeds for the Association.
Funds were donated by way of The Longest Day campaign, the Alzheimer’s Association’s DIY fundraising initiative for which participants host their own event to raise awareness and funds on the organization’s behalf.
“We are so thankful to the Westhaven Foundation for their enthusiastic support of The Longest Day fundraising initiative,” said Amy Albright, Director of the Nashville Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Their continued commitment to the mission of raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia, and funds for care and support programs as well as research, shows the heart of this community.”
Westhaven's inaugural 5K Memory Run made the group the biggest donor for The Longest Day Campaign in 2019, which provided further incentive to make it an annual event; however, the COVID-19 quarantine shut down efforts to host the run not only in 2020 but also in 2021. As such, this year’s run was only the second such run Westhaven has been able to organize.
This year’s proceeds stemmed primarily from donations, race registrations and sponsorships. The resultant check was presented by Amy Law — Westhaven’s regional director of community management and an executive board member of The Westhaven Foundation — to Albright who accepted on behalf of The Longest Day Campaign.
“While the 5K Memory Run is a fun, family-friendly event that welcomes both Westhaven residents and the greater community, the race is ultimately held to raise awareness of the meaningful work the Alzheimer’s Association does and funds that go toward patient care and support, and research efforts for this disease,” said Law. “This event would not have been possible without the amazing support of our sponsors and the efforts of our many volunteers.”
The 5K Memory Run took place at Westhaven. Its course began at the Westhaven Residents’ Club and wound along residential streets and paved trails. Between the 5K and the Kids’ Fun Run, the event saw 229 participants in total from competitive runners to casual walkers.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a global voluntary health organization that says it is committed to care, support and research in the Alzheimer’s segment of the healthcare continuum.
