From left are Larry Yarborough, Westhaven Foundation board member; Ellie Bouvier, Westhaven Foundation board junior mentor; Doug Stacey, Concert 4 the Cure founder; Dana Hardy, Westhaven Foundation board member; Shari Lacy, Westhaven Foundation board member; Matt Magallanes, Westhaven Foundation board member; Vick White, Concert 4 the Cure volunteer; Linde Pflaum, executive director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development; Brian Cunningham, Concert 4 the Cure volunteer; and Katie Britt, Westhaven Foundation director.