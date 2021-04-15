City of Fairview
7100 City Center Way
Fairview, TN 37062
(615) 799-2484; www.fairview-tn.org
History
The area where the City of Fairview sits on land first inhabited by Native Americans, who traveled the ancient Natchez Trace trail, which runs just a few miles from the city’s heart.
Due to the remote nature of Western Williamson County, early residents were independent and self-reliant as compared to Franklin and communities to the east. The opening of Hwys. 100, 96 and 96 West and Interstate 40 all led to the area’s steady growth.
Farming, timber and, during Prohibition, moonshine, were important to the local economy. Tomatoes, in particular, were a good cash crop for many given Fairview’s soil.
The area went by several names but in 1880, the Christina post office was renamed Jingo. Jingo became Fairview in 1937. The city incorporated in 1959.
A 2015 special census reported Fairview’s population at close to 10,000.
Government
The city operates under a City Manager-Commission form of government, composed of an elected mayor and four commissioners elected at-large with staggered, four-year terms of office. The Board approves the annual municipal budget and decides on taxing and fee levels to fund municipal services. John W. Blade was elected Mayor in Nov. 6, 2018. The board meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at City Hall, 7100 City Center Way.
City Manager Scott Collins oversees the city’s professional departments.
Fairview is in Williamson County’s District 1 and is represented by County Commissioners Dwight Jones and Ricky D. Jones. The city is in State Legislative District 65, State Senate District 23 and U.S. Congressional District 7. For more information: www.fairview-tn.org; 615-799-2484. www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/
Departments and services
Education: Williamson County Schools provides public K-12 education at multiple Fairview campuses: Fairview High School, Fairview Middle School and Fairview and Westwood elementary schools. www.wcs.edu; (615) 472-4000.
Public safety and crime prevention: The Fairview Police Department serves within the city limits and is charged with crime prevention and law enforcement. Services include a drug enforcement department, Drug Take Back program, and works with the Williamson County Crime Stoppers program. www.fairview-tn.org/depts-services/police-department/; (615) 799-2435.
Fire Department: The Fairview Fire Department, located at 7131 Bowie Lake Road, has 14 professional firefighters providing 24/7 coverage of the city. www.fairview-tn.org/depts-services/fire-department; (615) 799-3473.
Parks & Recreation: The 700-acre Bowie Nature Park is the city’s crown jewel and home to walking, biking and horseback riding trails, lakes, picnic shelters, a nature center and a large community-built playground. It hosts summer camps and nature programming. www.bowiepark.org; (615) 799-5544. Veterans Memorial Park, with trails and picnic areas, hosts the annual Fish Rodeo, www.fairview-tn.org/depts-services/parks-department ; (615) 799-5544. The county-owned Fairview Recreation Center features a gym, outdoor pool, fitness center, classes, senior activities and more. www.wcparksandrec.com; (615) 799-9331.
Leaf removal and chipper service: Public Works’ street department provides residential leaf pickup and chipping services operating under a zone system with routes on the first four Tuesdays of the month. Leaf service runs December-March; chipper service April-November. Guidelines at www.fairview-tn.org/depts-services/public-works/; (615) 387-6084.
Library: The Fairview Library, 2240 Fairview Blvd., is a branch of the Williamson County Public Library. It provides a host of traditional and non-traditional services, including children’s programming, free wireless Internet and community events. Lib.williamson-tn.org/Fairview_public_library; (615) 224-6087.
Health services: The Fairview Clinic of the Williamson County Health Department, 2629 Fairview Blvd., provides a variety of health and wellness services. It accepts TNCare insurance and has a private pay sliding scale based on family size and income.
Economic Development: The Fairview Chamber of Commerce is an independent business and economic development organization. www.fairviewchamber.org; (615) 799-9290.
Top employers
• Williamson County Schools
• Publix
• Wal-Mart
