Town of Nolensville
7218 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, TN 37135
(615)776-3633; www.Nolensvilletn.gov
History
Nolensville’s story begins with a broken wheel.
Revolutionary war veteran William Nolen brought his family to the region in 1797 and settled here after his wagon broke a wheel and he decided to stay where it fell. He purchased part of a land grant and the town was later named after him. Many families followed and the town was first incorporated in 1839, though it later lost its charter after a solid local government failed to be established. The area remained largely agricultural in nature with local businesses, like the Nolensville Mill Company and the Nolensville Co-Op Creamery, created to support local farmers.
In the 1990s, the small community began to grow and in 1996 residents voted to re-incorporate. From the late 1990s to present, it has seen phenomenal residential and commercial growth as farms have given way to new subdivisions with homes purchased by those desiring a Williamson County address and Williamson County schools in an area, for now, more affordable than nearby Brentwood and Franklin. In 1990, just over 1,500 people lived in Nolensville. The estimated 2016 population was just over 7,500, but the city is fast growing.
Government
Nolensville changed its style of government in 2020. It is now run by a Board of Commissioners and has a town manager, Victor Lay.
Derek Adams is now the town mayor and was elected in the fall of 2020 right on the heels of the town’s new charter.
Nolensville is located in Williamson County Government’s District 5 and represented by county commissioners Beth Lothers and Tommy Little. Its Williamson County School board representative is Gary Anderson. It is in State Legislative District 63, State Senate District 23, and U.S. Congressional District 7.
For more information: www.nolensvilletn.gov; www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov
Departments and services
Trash pickup: The town does not provide trash pickup; residential service is contracted privately. The county-operated Nolensville Convenience Center, 1525 Owen Road, operates 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends except holidays. It accepts trash (daily limits) and recyclable materials. www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov; (615) 776-2717.
Public safety and crime prevention: The Nolensville Police Department operates 24/7 out of Nolensville Town Hall. www.nolensvilletn.gov/police; 615-776-3640.
Education: Williamson County Schools serving Nolensville students include Nolensville high school; Sunset and Nolensville middle schools, and Nolensville, Mill Creek, Sunset elementary schools. www.wcs.edu; (615) 472-4000.
Fire Department: Nolensville established the Nolensville Fire Department in 2020 after having a robust volunteer department in the past. It was established through a new town charter. www.williamsonready.org; 615-776-5050.
Library: The Nolensville branch of Williamson County Public Library, 915 Oldham Dr., offers traditional library services in addition to children’s programming, meeting room, computers, test proctoring, book clubs and more. wcpl.ss9.sharpschool.com; (615) 776-5490.
Parks & Recreation: The WCPR Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd., has a wellness center, outdoor pool, arts & crafts rooms, game room, dance room and sitting service. www.wcparksandrec.com; (615) 786-0200. Nolensville Park and Bark Park has ball fields, a playground, dog park and walking trails. Soccer is played at Osborne Park Soccer Complex and the Nolensville Soccer Club’s Gregory Park Soccer Fields. The town has a growing multi-use trail system connecting commercial and residential areas.
Sports: Nolensville has youth sports leagues in addition to middle and high school sports programs. The non-profit Nolensville Running Club is one of the area’s most active and sponsors regular group runs several times a week. www.nolensvillerunningclub.com.
Business: The Nolensville Business Council is part of Williamson Inc., the county chamber of commerce. The council addresses the specific needs of northeast Williamson County’s business community and meets quarterly. www.williamsonchamber.com; (615) 771-1912.
Top employers
• Town of Nolensville
• Williamson County Schools
• Blue Bell Creameries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.