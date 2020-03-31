It’s no small thing to find comfort and solace in a time of widespread panic. Most of us have never experienced a global pandemic of this scale in our lifetimes. As we responsibly limit our interactions with others by sheltering in place, it’s easy to feel isolated, lonely and afraid.
Dolly Parton isn’t giving up on us. The Tennessean who gave us “Jolene,” who gave us “I Will Always Love You,” who is one-third of the glorious feminist comedy 9 to 5, who sends books to 850,000 children per month — the heroic angel Dolly Parton will read us bedtime stories when we need them most.
The legend will kick off a 10-book video series at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, with The Little Engine That Could, and will continue weekly with other titles from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The library’s announcement contains this message from Dolly: “I hope this gift will further inspire a love of books and shared storytime during this important time. … From everyone on our team, thank you so much for inspiring a love of reading in your family. As I always say — We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails — and we’re going to do just that, together.”
You can watch Goodnight With Dolly on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We recommend putting on your pajamas, brushing your teeth and getting in bed for maximum pleasure. Watch her (adorable) announcement above.
This story first appeared in our partner publication the Nashville Scene.
