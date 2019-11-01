United Way of Metropolitan Nashville and United Way of Williamson County announced Thursday that the two organizations have merged.
The newly combined organization will rebrand, operating under the new name United Way of Greater Nashville beginning in January 2020, according to a press release.
"We believe that by streamlining operations and joining under one umbrella, we will be able to extend and improve our programs and impact more people, ultimately creating a more equitable and vibrant region," said Gord Knapp, UWMN board chair and president and CEO of Bridgestone Americas. “United Way is uniquely positioned to drive change, and both boards unanimously agreed that we are stronger together.”
This change was driven by both organizations’ desire to expand services and reach more individuals and families in need throughout Greater Nashville. Both Boards of Trustees unanimously voted in December 2018 in support of this measure and created a special sub-committee that worked with leadership to negotiate the terms and conditions of the merger.
UWWC President and CEO Pam Bryant and UWMN President and CEO Brian Hassett began working together in mid-2018 to bring this merger to fruition, with a strong focus on how best to partner and serve the clients, agencies and businesses of both communities.
Rapid growth in Nashville and the lines between counties or cities becoming less defined contributed to the decision to merge: Citizens commute across multiple county lines to get to and from work and home. Many local companies have a presence in multiple counties or cities across the region.
“We know that a coordinated effort is required in order to better serve our neighbors,” said Eric Stuckey, UWWC board chair and Franklin city administrator. “While each community in the greater Nashville area has its own unique needs, we can make an even stronger impact through coordinated, concentrated efforts of neighboring United Ways as well as the local partner agencies.”
Staff from both organizations will remain in place, and the combined organization will maintain a local office in Williamson County. The new parent organization, United Way of Greater Nashville, will serve Davidson, Williamson, Robertson, Cheatham, Hickman and Unicoi counties.
