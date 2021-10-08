Nine community members were sworn in Thursday as volunteers with Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), according to a press release from the nonprofit.
These volunteers completed the 33-hour training requirements prior to standing before Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee to swear an oath to represent and advocate for the best interests of children who have come into the court system as a result of abuse and neglect. Williamson County CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers who serve as a voice for abused and neglected children in Williamson County.
Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child. CASA’s goal is for every child to be in a safe and permanent home.
“We are so excited to have nine more volunteers joining our team to serve vulnerable children in our community,” said Rachel Watson, advocate supervisor with Williamson County CASA. “They have worked tirelessly these past few weeks and we are so proud of their commitment to speak up for the best interest of the child.”
Last year, Williamson County CASA served 410 children. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, visit williamsoncountycasa.org or call 615-591-2699.
