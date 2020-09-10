Communities across Middle Tennessee will remember the 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pa., with both in-person and virtual events.
In Brentwood, community leaders and members will gather in front of the Mooreland House at CityPark at 11 a.m. where they will honor those lost in the attacks as well as honoring veterans, first responders and active duty service members.
The ceremony will feature remarks by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little as well as a performance of taps.
In Franklin, the city and the Franklin Fire Department will host a virtual ceremony on Friday at 8:30 a.m. which is expected to last around 20 minutes.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the City of Franklin’s Facebook page here.
Nearby Murfreesboro will also hold a virtual ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office featuring guest speaker retired U.S. Navy SEAL and current Tennessee Circuit Court Judge Royce Taylor. That event can be found here.
On Friday night from 6-10 p.m. in Columbia an event, "9/11 Tribute: Honoring Our Fallen Heroes," will take place featuring musical acts and guest speaker retired Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill, who is credited with killing 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.