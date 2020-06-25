The Williamson County Public Library will host an digital preview of the two-part American Experience documentary 'The Vote,' followed by a panel discussion with producers and experts from the film on Monday, June 29.
The documentary celebrates and examines the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment and tells the story of the hard-fought campaign to secure the right to vote for women, the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history.
Attendees are invited to join the American Experience and the National Women’s History Museum for an exclusive preview screening, and are encouraged to ask questions and join the conversation when it is streamed for free on OVEE, an online shared media platform, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT
The panel discussion will include National Women’s History Museum Board Member Beverly Guy-Sheftall, Writer, Producer and Director Michelle Ferrari, Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University Martha Jones, Scholar and Historian Susan Ware and remarks from Corporation for Public Broadcasting President and CEO Pat Harrison and introduction from American Experience Acting Executive Producer Susan Bellows.
Attendees must register for the event online here.
'The Vote' premieres in two parts on July 6 and 7 on local PBS stations, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.
More information about the Williamson County Public Library and future events can be found here.
