The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of family friendly entertainment in the coming weeks at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave., located off of Columbia Avenue just south of historic downtown Franklin.
Jason Lyle Black – "The Backwards Piano Man"
Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
Jason Lyle Black is a nationally acclaimed pianist, composer and entertainer known for his unique blend of music and comedy. He reached #1 & #2 on the iTunes and Billboard charts for his album, Piano Preludes, as well as over 30 million people worldwide with his music videos.
Huffington Post calls him "Spot-on"'; TIME.com "Incredible"; and Ellen Degeneres, "Unbelievable!" Black’s amazing piano talent mixed with a flair of comedy will make this a night to remember. Tickets: $20 - $25 in advance ($30 at the door) at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com. Use the promo code FROSTY15 by Dec. 13 for discounted tickets.
"Home for Christmas" featuring Debbie Cunningham
Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center will help you get in the holiday spirit by bringing you a spectacular December afternoon filled with Christmas cheer.
Known for her velvet voice, Franklin’s own Debbie Cunningham’s annual holiday jazz show features a swinging band, holiday classics and a special appearance by members of her family. This is the last holiday concert her family will appear in together. Come experience the joyous seasonal performance with your family and friends.
This will be a show you won’t want to miss! Tickets: $20 - $25 in advance ($30 at the door) at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com. Use the promo code FROSTY15 by Dec. 13 for discounted tickets.
