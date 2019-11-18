The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) offers area seniors the opportunity to participate in a variety of day trips to visit area attractions throughout Middle Tennessee.
Typical excursions include monthly Lunch Bunch destinations to try a favorite restaurant or hidden gem; cultural opportunities to visit museums, historic destinations, and music venues; sports outings, outdoor adventures, and hiking trips; as well as visits to seasonal places of interest.
Trips are based out of the Williamson County Enrichment Center (Franklin), the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, the Williamson County Recreation Center at Nolensville, and the Fairview Recreation Complex. Registration is required for all trips at www.wcparksandrec.com. Most trips fill up quickly when registration opens since a limited number of seats may be available with the scheduled transportation. All activities are open to the public.
For more information contact: Rebecca Fulcher (Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill) at (615) 302-0971 ext. 2218 or Rebecca.Fulcher@williamsoncounty-tn.gov; Carrie Cartwright (Williamson County Enrichment Center) at (615) 786-0186, ext. 2519 or Carrie.Cartwright@williamsoncounty-tn.gov; Ryan Pett (Fairview Recreation Complex) at (615) 799-9331, ext. 2520 or Ryan.Pett@williamsoncounty-tn.gov; Krista Hollis (Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville) at (615) 786-0200, ext. 2421 or Krista.Hollis@ailliamsoncounty-tn.gov.
For information about the sport/hiking trips, contact Krystal Turner at (615) 786-0186 ext. 2048 or Krystal.Turner@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
