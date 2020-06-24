The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of youth art, dance, general recreation and performing arts summer camps in July.
Art Camps covering Acrylic Painting on Canvas, Color Wheels Nature Adventures, Art Journaling and Mindfulness, Mixed Media and more for kids ages 7 and up at the Williamson County Enrichment Center including A Little Positivity Art Camp and Mixed Media and A Christmas in July Workshop. Camp and workshop dates, times and costs vary.
WCPR’s Rhythm and Spirit Dance Program offers a series of Ballet and “Rewind” (dancing to the music of the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s) mini camps for kids ages 3 and up at recreation facilities in Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill during the week of July 13-16. Camp themes and times vary by location.
Children aged 8-13 can refine their Minecraft or cooking skills with one of WCPR's Parker Anderson Enrichment camps offered at the Williamson County Enrichment Center July 6-10. Each camp can be registered for individually or in combination to provide a full day of events.
Performing Arts Camps from princess to super hero training academies to camps to improve basic acting, choreography, improv and auditioning skills will be offered for young actors ages 4 and up at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. Camp dates and times vary.
WCPR requires advanced registration for all summer camp programs, and class sizes will be limited to meet social distancing requirements.
For a detailed list of summer camp options and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the Activities tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.