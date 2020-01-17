Williamson County Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend an Artist Reception for Shari Lacy on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave, in Franklin.
The reception is being held in conjunction with a Celebration of the Arts, an opportunity to meet WCPR art instructors and see their work and upcoming class schedule. A few of the art instructors at the event will be: Len Smith, cartooning; Amanda Harrison, watercolors; Suzanne Beaumar, mixed media; Kim Vair, bead loom weaving; and Tara Allen, glass painting.
Exhibiting artist Shari Lacy is described as a forever dreamer with big art dreams. With a lifelong desire to bring joy through creating, her hope has always been that her art would be something one can see, feel, touch, and experience, bringing people enjoyment and hope.
Her home studio/creative sanctuary is in Franklin, TN. A graduate of Miami University/Oxford, Ohio’s Fine Arts program, Shari is a life-long creative yet primarily a self-taught painter. Inspired by what’s around her, she experiments with natural tones, colors, sketches, and textures.
Her work has appeared on HGTV, THE DIY Network, Nashville Flipped, in Nashville Lifestyles AT HOME Magazine, The Tennessean, Southern Exposure Magazine and more. She is a licensed artist with Kirkland’s Home Stores and Hobby Lobby nationally, as well as exhibiting her art in galleries and shops throughout the Southeastern US. The Enrichment Center exhibit of Ms. Lacy’s work will be on display through Feb.26.
If you are an artist interested in exhibiting your work at a WCPR facility, please contact Joan Wilkes at (615)790-5719 ext. 2020 or Joan.Wilkes@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. For additional information on art-related programs with the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com.
WCPR is a public organization benefitting the community. Anyone may register for and participate in the department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. You may also receive department information by “liking” Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.
