Residents of all ages are invited to participate in the Williamson County Public Library’s second annual Winter Reading Challenge that started Dec. 1 and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 2.
There are reading challenges with optional activities for three age groups: children ages birth-7th grade, teens in 7th to 12th grade, and adults 18 years older
These free Winter Reading Challenges ask each registered participant to read for 10 hours for a free book and give everyone the option of participating in activities to earn small prizes. The WCPL Winter Reading Challenge is available by registering today with Beanstalk or by logging into your existing Beanstack account. Join the age appropriate winter reading challenge or visit your home library branch to register and pick up a paper reading log to participate.
The Beanstack mobile tracker app is available from the App Store, I-Tunes and Google Play. Learn more about all the winter reading challenges available to different age levels on the WCPLwebsite page.
Children and teens who earn a prize can visit their local branch to check in and pick it up. Prizes must be picked up in person at your home library branch. The deadline for picking up all prizes is Feb. 19. Adults can pick up their prizes at the end of Winter Reading from Feb. 2-19.
There are also programs involved in the reading challenge, including holiday programs at many of the branches for different ages. In addition, there are story-times, reading to therapy dog programs, chess and other events along the way too. In January, Mr. Bond’s Science Guys will be visiting Fairview, Main and Nolensville library branches. Check the library website calendar for these events and more happening throughout the WCPLS.
The WCPLS 2021 Winter Reading Program is made possible by financial support from our Williamson County Public Library Foundation.
The Williamson County Public Library Main Branch is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Ave. Branches are located in Fairview, Bethesda, College Grove, Nolensville and Leiper’s Fork.
