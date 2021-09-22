Franklin First United Methodist Church received five Telly Awards for its video productions for Christmas and Easter.
The 42nd Annual Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, announced recently this year’s winners, which includes awards presented to Franklin First UMC for benchmark projects at Christmas 2020 and Easter 2021.
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, Vimeo and more. The city of Franklin also won a Silver Telly.
“The keystone in both projects is the unmistakable connection to the beautiful historic community of Franklin, Tennessee,” Jody Todd, marketing/communications director for the church, said in a press release. “Both projects were filmed on location at some of Franklin’s most renowned locations and showcase the best of what this city has to offer both on a religious front and as the nurturing community that has been a spotlight to others around the nation.
“It is our pleasure and honor to bring these awards back to the place that we call home.”
Franklin First UMC won two Telly Awards for “Behold the Light – Silent Night,” which was the closing song of its Christmas Eve service and aired from Dec. 23-25:
• Silver for Directing
• Bronze for Videography and Cinematography
The church won three Telly Awards for “Easter in the Glade,” which was the Franklin First Sunrise Service that was originally shown at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021, as a part of Easter weekend:
• Gold for Videography and Cinematography
• Silver for Directing
• Bronze for Religion/Spirituality
For more information about the Tellys received and direct links to the projects, visit the Franklin First UMC website.
Commented