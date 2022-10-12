Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee will host a blood drive with Blood Assurance on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The mobile blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the BJIT parking lot at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin, with donors receiving a fall-inspired coffee mug.
"This month, Blood Assurance is experiencing a shortage of O negative blood due to a trauma incident requiring a significant amount of their usual supply," a news release reads.
All blood type donations are welcome, with online appointments available here or by phone at 800-962-0628.
“We are proud to celebrate 50 years of work in the medical field and are grateful to BJIT and WMC for helping to make these drives possible,” Blood Assurance Media Relations Coordinator Max Winitz said. “It is in times of critical need that our work is most important, and we cannot continue to meet the needs of our healthcare providers and patients without donations from the community.”
To be eligible donors must be at least 17-years-old, (16-years-old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health.
Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
According to the news release, this blood drive is one of 13 the group has hosted in 2022, and to date, Blood Assurance reports that these drives have collected donations from more than 139 people which has helped saved the lives of more than 400 people.
