A Williamson County Emergency Communications dispatcher has been credited with helping a Fairview woman deliver her baby while walking her through what she should do over the phone.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, dispatcher Monica McCullough received a call at 4:19 a.m. on Tuesday from an unidentified woman who was in labor in her vehicle on the side of the road.
McCullough reassured the caller and issued her guidance by reading labor guide cards, all while helping first responders locate the vehicle.
"Monica remained compassionate with the caller to the extent of trying to breathe with her to keep her calm and focused while delivering her baby," the news release reads, adding that first responders from Fairview Fire Station 31 and Williamson Medical Center EMS arrived to find the vehicle parked off the side of Fairview Boulevard with the newborn baby inside.
According to the news release, McCullough will receive a commemorative stork pin in honor of her excellent service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.