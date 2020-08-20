You Have the Power…Know How to Use It Inc. (You Have the Power/YHTP) has welcomed Deb Faulkner, chief of the Franklin Police Department, and Melanie Davenport, a veteran bank executive and a client service specialist with Equitable Trust, to its board of directors and as partners in the agency’s mission of crime victims’ support and advocacy.
Faulkner presides over the ninth-largest police department in the state of Tennessee. She joined the Franklin PD following 30 years of service to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, retiring at the rank of deputy chief. She also once served as Tennessee’s first inspector general, appointed to oversee investigations into TennCare fraud.
Davenport joins the YHTP board as part of a one-year internship with the Young Leaders Council (YLC), a program founded by the Council of Community Services, in conjunction with the Frist Foundation and the United Way.
The other YHTP board directors are as follows:
Victor Wynn, assistant to the pastor and minister of worship at the Temple Church, president
Patsy Bruce, CEO of Songbird Tours, past president
Kim Hatley, vice-president of the internal audit department at HCA, secretary
Nancy Benskin, senior vice president and financial advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners, treasurer
Andrea Conte, former first lady of Tennessee, board chair
Judy Bobo Bayer, community volunteer, lifetime board member
Jeff Bradford, president of the Bradford Dalton Group, board member
John Drake, deputy chief, Metro Nashville Police Department, board member
Rashed Fakhruddin, president of the Islamic Center of Nashville, board member
Natasha Metcalf, vice-president, Partnership Contracts Counsel, CoreCivic, board member
Sara Morgan, attorney at Bass, Berry, and Sims, board member
Gerald Nicely, community volunteer, board member
Todd Rolapp, attorney at Bass, Berry, and Sims, board member
John Seigenthaler, partner at DVL Seigenthaler FINN Partners, board member
Jerome Terrell, director of Cheatham County Economic and Community Development, board member
Dr. Leslie Wisner-Lynch, consultant, board member
You Have the Power was founded in 1993 by former First Lady of Tennessee Andrea Conte.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
